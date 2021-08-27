Graypoint LLC Sells 104 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $212.59. 87,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

