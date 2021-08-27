Graypoint LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 256,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 193.9% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. 9,518 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.