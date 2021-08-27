Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GLUX remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Great Lakes Aviation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About Great Lakes Aviation
