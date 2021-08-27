Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLUX remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Great Lakes Aviation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About Great Lakes Aviation

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners.

