GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $4.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

GSKY stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

