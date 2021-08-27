Gregory G. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CACI opened at $256.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.54. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.88.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.