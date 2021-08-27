Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of DE stock opened at $379.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.43. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

