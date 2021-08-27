Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 10,741 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 23.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 33.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

