Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,174 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $3,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,493,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock worth $466,092,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

