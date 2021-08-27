Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,393 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,018,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.