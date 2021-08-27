Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $552.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

