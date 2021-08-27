Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.46 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,246.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.00 or 0.06719641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.44 or 0.01294271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00361152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00648366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00333164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00309566 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 82,157,460 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

