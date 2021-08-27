Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIN stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,673. The company has a market cap of $299.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.