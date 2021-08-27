Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Research analysts at Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

