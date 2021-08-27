GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,777 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,713 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 356,205 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,263,000 after buying an additional 75,919 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,969 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,559 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

LEVI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,300. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,152 shares of company stock worth $4,795,390 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

