GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 63,012 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 239.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,012 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $22.44. 13,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

