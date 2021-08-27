GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 91,878 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Smith & Wesson Brands accounts for approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ SWBI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.