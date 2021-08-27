GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.65 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Columbia Sportswear accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,683. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

