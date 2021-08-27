GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.77 Million in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,443,116 shares of company stock valued at $188,967,239 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

