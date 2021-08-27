Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.16% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

