Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 24th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Guess? has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.