Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708. Guided Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.