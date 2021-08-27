Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708. Guided Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.