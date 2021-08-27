Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $222.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.63 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $243.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $736.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.46 million to $738.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.42 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Earnings History and Estimates for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

