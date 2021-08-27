Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $222.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.63 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $243.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $736.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.46 million to $738.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.42 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

