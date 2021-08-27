Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GUKYF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.