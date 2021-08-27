Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GUKYF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

