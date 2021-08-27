Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys 27,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 158.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,174,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 210,488 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $69.89. 182,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,991. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

