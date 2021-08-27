Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 199,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,916,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 30,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

