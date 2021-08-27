Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. 160,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,869. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

