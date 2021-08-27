Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 11,000 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gunma Bank Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

VT stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,340. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $105.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

