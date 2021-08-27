Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 3,200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $451.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

