GXChain Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $47.72 million and $5.95 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000115 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,518,263 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

