Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 77,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $4,764,792.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,208.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $326.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $327.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.