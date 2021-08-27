Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

