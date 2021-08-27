Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

