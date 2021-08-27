Harald Reinhart Sells 8,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.17. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
