Harald Reinhart Sells 8,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.17. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

