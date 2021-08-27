Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,331 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $94,340,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.20 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

