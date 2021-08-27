Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

