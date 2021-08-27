Harbor Advisory Corp MA Makes New $210,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $353.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

