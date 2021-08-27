Head to Head Analysis: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) & The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of The Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of The Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProSight Global and The Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Allstate 0 7 7 0 2.50

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. The Allstate has a consensus price target of $136.65, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than The Allstate.

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Allstate has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and The Allstate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.24 The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.91 $5.58 billion $14.73 9.34

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and The Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% The Allstate 8.27% 22.27% 4.54%

Summary

The Allstate beats ProSight Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brand names. The Protection Services segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment gives voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and

