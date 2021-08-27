Head-To-Head Survey: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) versus Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 17.52 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -4.70 Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 2.01 -$21.83 million ($8.88) -0.94

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aziyo Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Harpoon Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 240.46%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.81%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -394.17% -69.42% -26.31% Aziyo Biologics -39.65% -112.20% -25.85%

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

