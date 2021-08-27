Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $24,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

