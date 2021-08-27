HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.24. 18,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

