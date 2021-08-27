Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s share price rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 2,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,079,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.59 million, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.