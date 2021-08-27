HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Short Interest Update

HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the July 29th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HMPQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 8,323,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,769,355. HempAmericana has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About HempAmericana
