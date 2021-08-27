Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,992,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 241.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 1,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,228. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

