HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $374.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. As a group, analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in HEXO by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

