Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.00

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.12, with a volume of 12045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.86.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

