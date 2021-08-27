Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Up to $98.97

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.97, but opened at $102.00. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 3,810 shares.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

