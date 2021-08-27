High Note Wealth LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

