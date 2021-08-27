High Note Wealth LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

