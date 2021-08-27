High Note Wealth LLC Sells 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,276.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 226.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,188.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

