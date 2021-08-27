Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 4,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.