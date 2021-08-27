Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.
NYSE HMLP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 4,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.
Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile
Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.